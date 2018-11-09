Juicy Power Yoga opening soon in Gateway Plaza

After months of preparation, business owners Cheryl and Allen Hutmacher are nearly ready to open their latest venture close to a current epicenter for growth in Mountlake Terrace.

Juicy Power Yoga, located at 6007-244th St. S.W. Suite B-3, will open on Friday, Nov. 16, with a limited number of “pre-opening preview” classes in preparation for a grand opening on Dec. 2.

Space that was previously occupied by a medical clinic has now been remodeled to hold a yoga studio complete with a couple classrooms, changing and shower rooms, and a kombucha bar.

“We are just so excited to share what we’ve got going on,” said Cheryl Hutmacher.

The Hutmachers, who own a pair of restaurants in the area — Indigo Kitchen and Alehouse in Lynnwood and Azul in Mill Creek — selected the Gateway Place business space for their new yoga studio because of their local connections and the mixed use/light rail development happening close by at Terrace Station on the site of the former Evergreen Elementary School.

“We chose Mountlake Terrace because we live nearby in Edmonds and have family that live in Mountlake Terrace — my father-in-law was mayor years ago,” Cheryl Hutmacher said. “We are excited to see the growth that is happening here. And with the light rail station going in right down the street and the access to the freeway, this location provides, we felt, the perfect place to put our studio.”

The studio’s grand opening on Dec. 2 will include donation-based heated power vinyasa classes (with proceeds going to Yoga Behind Bars, a group that provides yoga classes for prison inmates and staff). There will also be raffles with prizes that include Lululemon gear, restaurant certificates, a Yoga Behind Bars training module and a six-month membership to Juicy Power Yoga.

To learn more about Juicy Power Yoga, find their website at www.juicypoweryoga.com.

— By Doug Petrowski