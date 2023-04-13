 Joshua Marcy named director of Paine Field Airport

After completing a nationwide search, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers Thursday announced the appointment of Joshua Marcy as the permanent director for Paine Field Airport. Marcy has served as the interim director since the departure of Arif Ghouse in February. The appointment requires Snohomish County Council confirmation.

With over 20 years in the aviation industry, Marcy has been at Paine Field since May 2021 and previously served as a deputy director. He earned his Accredited Airport Executive certification in 2022 from the American Association of Airport Executives, putting him in a small and elite group of airport leaders.

“Snohomish County’s Paine Field Airport is the most economically impactful airport in the state, accounting for over 155,000 jobs and nearly $60 billion in yearly economic activity,” Somers said. “We are continually looking at ways to make Paine Field stronger and more diverse. Joshua Marcy is the best person to lead Paine Field as we continue to support the growth and innovation at the heart of our aerospace industry.”

Marcy said he is “excited and honored” to take on the role of airport director. “I am committed to taking our airport into the future by fostering collaboration with our public and private partners and ensuring that we continue to provide excellent customer service to our aviation and surrounding communities,” he said. “My goal is to continue to reinforce our airport as a leader in the aviation industry, and I am excited to work alongside our world-class team to achieve this vision.”

Paine Field is home to the newest commercial airport terminal in Washington state. This privately owned commercial air terminal serves a dozen western U.S. destinations. Paine Field is also home to over 550 aircraft, including small, single- engine recreational aircraft, corporate jets, and vintage warbirds. It has had a critical role regionally, nationally, and globally as the manufacturing and testing center for Boeing aircraft, including the 787, 777, 767, KC46, 747, and the newly announced line for the 737 MAX.