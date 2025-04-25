Jon Walter Nelson: Celebration of Life June 1 at Ballard Elks

Jon Walter Nelson

Jon Walter Nelson died unexpectedly, but peacefully with his family by his side on March 26, 2025. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Jon was born on November 19, 1957.

Jon is survived and missed by his loving wife Lisa (Hahn) of 39 years and his children, Ryan and Emma Nelson. Jon is also survived by his siblings and their families; George & Elvia (daughter Lyla), Steve & Tara (Dowd, son Cassius); Gary & Lynell Morrison-Nelson (son Louis and daughter Reily).

Jon was predeceased by his father Walter and his mother Donna. He was also predeceased by his in-laws, Daniel & Carole Hahn.

He was born in Vancouver, WA, grew up in Olympia and later moved to Seattle after high school. He graduated from the University of Washington in 1983, in Chinese Language and Culture.

Jon and Lisa were married in San Francisco on September 26, 1986; where Jon’s career started as a Customs Broker. He continued that career in Seattle and landed at Nordstrom in 2002, where he worked in Customs Compliance for 18 years, retiring in 2020.

Jon loved fishing and hunting. A family tradition was to spend several weeks each summer, salmon fishing out of Telegraph Cove on Vancouver Island, BC.

Jon was an incredibly involved dad. He participated in the Little League community for many years with both Ryan and Emma.

Jon will be remembered by his community as someone who was very sincere and loved meaningful discussions on any topic.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life to honor Jon.

Held at Sunset Bay Lodge at the Ballard Elks

June 1, 2025, 4-8pm

Visit Beck’s Tribute Center online to read Jon’s complete obituary and sign the guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Jon’s honor.