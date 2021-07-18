Join the Edmonds Cemetery Board for this year’s Walk Back in Time event July 22

After pausing last year’s annual event due to COVID-19, the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery Board is resuming the free Walk Back in Time event on Thursday, July 22 at 1 p.m. This public event will take a look at how the pandemic of 1918 impacted the small community of Edmonds, as told through the lives of five residents buried in the historic cemetery: a mill worker, a newlywed, a farmer, a mother of six, and a Freemason.

Guests can find out more about how the backdrop of WWI set the stage for this tragic event, which caused the loss of at least 50 million people across the globe, and how the residents of Edmonds responded. While our communities are returning to normal, we once again come together to take note of our local history with eyes toward the future.

When: July 22, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Please be prompt.

Where: Edmonds Memorial Cemetery

820 15th St. S.W., Edmonds, WA 98020

COVID-19 safety: The City of Edmonds prefers that all unvaccinated individuals wear a mask when distancing of 6 feet from members outside your household cannot be maintained when in a city facility such as the cemetery.