Join Sno-Isle Libraries, Silver Kite for a Bollywood Dance online event Jan. 6

Come learn the dances that are a part of the largest movie-making capital in the world – India — during Bollywood Dance online workshop from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6.

Sno-Isle Libraries is partnering with SilverKite Community Arts to offer free online intergenerational workshops for the community to provide stimulating creative engagement opportunities.

India makes three times as many films as Hollywood. Bollywood is the Hindi-language sector of the Indian movie-making industry. Traditionally, Bollywood dancing has been heavily influenced by Asian cultures, Hindu art, music and culture. Today Bollywood music and dancing is also influenced by other cultures and forms of dance including salsa and hip hop. Contemporary Bollywood music is known for collaborations with musicians from around the world.

During the class, you can dance to songs from Bollywood movies. There will be a standing version and a seated version of the routine taught for each song. No prior dance experience is required. You will need a water bottle and a towel.

Register on the SilverKite website to get your Zoom link.