Join photographer Kevin Ebi for ‘Five Minutes in Nature’ Dec. 6 in Mountlake Terrace

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Join photographer Kevin Ebi at the Mountlake Terrace Library from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 6 for Five Minutes in Nature, a project he created to help people connect with the world around them on a deeper level. By sharing the mindfulness exercises he uses in the creation of his own images, he helps people notice things they would otherwise miss, leading to more meaningful experiences in nature — whether in a national park or their own yard.

Ebi’s work has been featured in publications like National Geographic and BBC Earth, and on two US Postal Service “Forever” stamps. His books include Our Land, a comprehensive survey of national parks; Year of the Eagle, a captivating account of a year in the lives of Pacific Northwest bald eagles; and Five Minutes in Nature, which helps readers better connect to the natural world around them. See Ebi’s website for more information.

You can learn more about the event here. The library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.