Join North Sound Bicycle Advocates for Pedal and Plate fundraiser Oct. 24

Join world traveler, author and actor Willie Weir at the Lake Ballinger Center in Mountlake Terrace Friday, Oct. 24 for an evening of food, wine and entertainment in support of North Sound Bicycle Advocates.

After being bitten repeatedly by the travel bug, Weir left a career as a stage actor, hopped on a bike and pedaled into a life of travel, adventure and discovery.

His two-wheeled adventures have taken him all over the globe — from the horse tracks of the highlands of Lesotho, to the war-torn roads of Bosnia, to the back roads of Colombia.

He is a columnist for Adventure Cyclist magazine, a bicycle correspondent for public radio station KUOW in Seattle and the author of Travels with Willie and Spokesongs. He is the recipient of gold and bronze Lowell Thomas Awards from the Society of American Travel Writers.

Weir lives on Beacon Hill in Seattle with his dream travel partner, Kat Marriner.

Attendees at the Oct. 24 event will enjoy a traditional lasagne (vegetarian version available), salad and dessert. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with bar service courtesy of Eleven Winery and Fremont and Diamond Knot breweries. Purchase tickets here.

North Sound Bicycle Advocates works to improve infrastructure, promote biking and ensure street safety in north King and south Snohomish counties.

Lake Ballinger Center is located at 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.