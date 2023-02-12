Join EPIC Group Writers for Open Mic Night in Edmonds Feb. 16

EPIC Group Writers is hosting an Open Mic Night for writers during the Thursday, Feb. 16 Edmonds Art Walk.
Join them at Cafe Louvre, 210 5th Ave. S., from 5-6:30 p.m., where you can purchase a beverage or snack and enjoy the readings.
