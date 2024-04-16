Join City of Mountlake Terrace for annual spring cleanup April 20

The City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting its annual volunteer spring cleanup of Veterans Memorial Park and the Civic Campus from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 20, with lunch following for volunteers.

This event is held in honor of Earth Day and Arbor Day. The city was named as a Tree City USA and your help is needed to help the trees in Veterans Memorial Park thrive.

If you have a small group that would like to participate, contact Parks and Facilities Superintendent Ken Courtmanch at kcourtmanch@mltwa.gov or 425-776-1811 to register in advance.

A limited number of tools will be available to share, but the city asks that you bring rakes, weed pullers and non-electric pruning tools. Volunteers will assist in pruning, removing blackberry and invasive plants, weeding, raking and trash pickup. Work or gardening gloves are strongly encouraged and boots are recommended if there has been recent rain.

Staff will be on-site to answer questions as well as guide volunteers. The location is 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.