Join City of MLT at June 11 workshop for Melody Hill, Cascade View neighborhoods

The City of Mountlake Terrace will host a public planning workshop Tuesday, June 11 for the Melody Hill and Cascade View neighborhoods.

The focus of the discussion is to learn about community needs and priorities in these two neighborhoods, to inform long-range city planning.

The event will be held in two parts and will run from 5:30-8:15 p.m. at Brighton School, 21705 58th Ave. W. Food and children’s activities will be provided in a family-friendly environment.

5:30-6:45 p.m. is for businesses and employers in those neighborhoods.

7-8:15 p.m. is for residents, visitors and employees in those neighborhoods and citywide.

This facilitated conversation will help shape the development of an updated subarea plan for Melody Hill, and a new subarea plan for the Cascade View neighborhood.

“A subarea plan is a long-range plan for a limited geographic area, with a greater level of detail,” Senior Planner Jonathan Morales said.

Melody Hill is generally west of Interstate 5 and north of 228th Street Southwest, while Cascade View is east of Interstate 5 and north of 220th Street Southwest. The city has six distinct subarea neighborhoods, including Town Center, Lake Ballinger, Gateway and Cedar Terrace.

The subarea planning ties into the city’s Vision 2044 Comprehensive Plan Update, which is in progress. Vision 2044 guides decisions on public policy and growth over a 20-year period. Washington State’s Growth Management Act requires the city to update the plan every 10 years, with the update expected to be adopted this fall.

To learn more about Vision 2044 and other opportunities to get involved, visit www.cityofmlt.com/Vision2044. A neighborhood map can be found here.