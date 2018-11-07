Johnson , Lucas selected as MTHS Sport Booster Club November athletes

The fall sports season may be over at Mountlake Terrace High School, but that doesn’t end the focus on Terrace fall sports athletes as Abbi Johnson and Lucas Lemas have been selected for the November edition of the MTHS Sports Booster Club Athlete Highlights program

Johnson and Lemas, captains of the Hawks’ girls soccer squad and boys tennis team respectively, are being profiled on the Athlete Highlights posters now on display in businesses and community centers around Mountlake Terrace.

Johnson was chosen for the honor by Terrace girls soccer coach Alvin Little.

“Abbi was the ‘rock’ for Hawks’ soccer this year,” Little said. “Even though we struggled this season in the win column Abbi held her head high, kept an upbeat attitude and showed (up) everyday to practice, working hard and leading by example.”

“I’ve known Abbi for a long time and she showed me a resilience and drive that I hadn’t seen before,” Little continued. “After our last game I told her that she’s a true leader, that people will follow her simply because of the example she sets for herself.”

Lemas was selected for the November Athlete Highlights posters by Hawks’ boys tennis coach Alberto Ramirez.

“Lucas represented the school with honor and dignity every time he played,” Ramirez noted. “He is a responsible person and strong leader and a very caring person as well. Lucas worked hard in every practice and tried to improve in every match.”

“Lucas is the type of student athlete who is willing to go the extra mile to help others and to be helpful with the coaching staff whenever I needed extra help,” Ramirez concluded. “It was a pleasure to have him on the tennis team.”

The MTHS Sports Booster Club is in its sixth academic year of sponsoring the Athlete Highlights program. To learn more about the club, click http://www.eteamz.com/mthssportsboosterclub/.