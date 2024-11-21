John F. Bissett: Celebration of life Dec. 4 in Mountlake Terrace

John F. Bissett

“It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of John Bissett of Edmonds, WA. John was a beloved husband, father, brother, and uncle. Surviving John is his wife, Linda and son, Robby. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ron and Nor, and sister Pam.

John was a forever hockey player and fan, cheering on the Chicago Black Hawks. Unfortunately, due to health issues, John never got to see a live Kraken game.

Please join us for a celebration of John’s life on December 4th at 2pm at the Niles Shriner’s Temple 6601 244th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Neurofibromatosis c/o 22835 129th Ave SE Kent, WA 98031

Another Memorial Service and scattering of John’s ashes will be held on Maui at Christmas / Pateros next spring.

Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.