John Burbank: An educator and principal, he was director of Edmonds Ski School

John Burbank

On May 13, 2023, John entered eternal rest at home with his wife Linda at his side.

Born in Tonasket, Washington, on August 29, 1926, John married Linda Mitchell, September 11, 1982, on the campus of Seattle Pacific University. Years later a convalidation ceremony was performed at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, Everett, Washington, on September 11, 2021.

The son of a Free Methodist minister, John sneaked out of one of his father’s services this particular Sunday. Once home he turned on the radio then ran back to tell the congregation the news. It was December 7, 1941. We were at war.

Two years later John was commissioned as a Photographer’s Mate Third Class assigned to Okinawa.

After the war John earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Education and his Master of Education degree.

As an elementary school educator and principal, John developed a reputation for pulling off many unorthodox activities. The helicopter landing on the school grounds! The parachutist! And if he saw a need, it was typically met, even to the extent of getting dental care for a student – free of charge.

An outdoorsman at heart, John oversaw over 700 students, instructors, and chaperones as Director of The Edmonds Ski School. He also started an outdoor education program which nurtured many students toward a lifelong love of the out-of-doors.

The President of the Rotary Club of Lynnwood in 1997, John had a passion for serving the community. Rotary’s motto, “Service Over Self”, was more than just a motto to John.

And his woodworking? Well, to John it wasn’t just a hobby. It was his heart. This well-rounded man could also cook and garden equally well.

Most especially, John was a man who cared for, devoted time to, and cherished his family. The adventures and experiences he provided them will not be forgotten.

Never afraid of a challenge, this man of quiet faith loved life, lived it fully, and lived it well. His was “the Greatest Generation.”

Rest in “comfort and peace,” my dear one.