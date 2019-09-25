Joe Galbreath: Trombone player, music lover was one of original members of Redmond’s Rocket Research

John Joseph Galbreath (Joe)

Joe was born on October 3, 1935 in Seattle and passed Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. The only child of John & Ethel (Fields) Galbreath, he was raised in Southern California. Joe was a proud Bruin, graduating from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) with a Bachelor’s degree in Geology, Minor in Engineering. He began his career at Aerojet in San Jose, California, where he met his future wife Maureen (“Mo”). In 1966, Joe was one of the original members of Rocket Research Corporation in Redmond where he spent the rest of his career.

His career took him on many travels and to 21 countries. In his free time, he enjoyed restoring muscle cars and going to his daughters’ sporting events. Joe loved music and was a member of the UCLA marching band while in college. He continued to play his trombone for years afterward in a band with co-workers.

Joe is survived by his wife, Maureen Galbreath (Branniff), three children (Lorraine, Jen, and Shannon), and four grandchildren (Mikayla, Alison, Brock and Dane). Services will not be held. Donations in Joe’s memory will be welcome at either the Medical Teams International (www.medicalteams.org, (800) 959-4325) or PAWS (www.paws.org, (425) 787-2500).