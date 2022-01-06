Job Opening: Tax Preparer in Edmonds

Job Opening

Tax Preparer

DME CPA Group PC

Edmonds, Washington

This is a terrific opportunity to work with an excellent, community-minded CPA firm in Edmonds.

Seeking an experienced tax preparer.

Some specifics:

Work with a team of 13 employees in beautiful downtown Edmonds

Full- or part-time

Seasonal or year-round

Flexibility regarding working from home

User friendly tech tools employed

Free parking

Benefits (for full-time) include medical, vacation and Simple IRA

Nice office environment and one block from shops and restaurants

Two blocks from ferry terminal and train station

Tax preparation experience required, but CPA or EA not required

Send an email and attached resume by January 12 to:

Carl Zapora

Zapora Consulting, LLC

Email: carl@zaporaconsulting.com

— Sponsored by Zapora Consulting, LLC