Job opening: Bookkeeper in Edmonds

Job Opening
Bookkeeper
Will Chen CPA PLLC
Edmonds, Washington
This is a terrific opportunity to work with an excellent, community-minded CPA firm in Edmonds.
Seeking an experienced bookkeeper.
Some specifics:
- Work with a team of 4 employees
- Full- or part-time (full-time during tax season)
- Seasonal or year-round
- Work from the comfortable office located near Hwy 99
- Experience with QuickBooks required
- Free parking
- Benefits (for full-time) include vacation and Simple IRA
- Nice office environment and near shops and restaurants (just off Highway 99)
- Tax preparation experience not required but would be a plus
Send an email and attached resume by February 18 to:
Carl Zapora
Zapora Consulting, LLC
Email: carl@zaporaconsulting.com
— Sponsored by Zapora Consulting, LLC
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.
Notify me of followup comments via email. You can also subscribe without commenting.