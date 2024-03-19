Jet City Roller Derby hosting bouts, beer garden March 23 at Edmonds College

Hoot and holler for Snohomish County’s Jet City All Stars as they take on the Palouse River Rollers at a pair of double-header bouts Saturday, March 23. Jet City’s Aviators will also face the Rose City Wreckers in a second bout. Festivities will be at Edmonds College’s Seaview Gym, 20000 68th Ave. W., starting at 4 p.m.
Game attendees are also invited to enjoy concessions and the beer/cider garden as well as partake in a 50/50 raffle where proceeds will go to the team’s charity of the month.
Ticket prices range from $10-15. Door prices are $18 per adult and $13 for children, with discounts for seniors, military and Edmonds College students.
