Jerry Steffen Jr. exhibit at Mountlake Terrace Library through March 31

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Jerry Steffen Jr. exhibit at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W. through March 31.

Jerry Becker Steffen Jr. is a deaf artist living in Mountlake Terrace. His first language is American Sign Language (ASL) and said he loves incorporating ASL into his work.

He spent 10 years working as a graphic designer in Ohio before studying lithography. He later studied ceramics, creating with metal and glass blowing at the University of Illinois as well as the University of Hawaii. Jerry sold a variety of his original pieces at Pike Place Market in Seattle from 2000-2012.

Today, he is enjoying retirement with his wife Jill while continuing his passion of creating one-of-a-kind artwork. The mediums he currently works with include ink and watercolor, and he recently has been creating three-dimensional paper cut. This year, he published his third American and Japanese Sign Language book and he hopes to continue using his artistic talent to bring ASL to life on paper.

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community. Library hours are Monday-Thursday,9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m.