Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings partners with Community Transit to launch ‘The Transit Effect’ video series

Jeopardy! host and Edmonds native Ken Jennings is joining forces with Community Transit to launch “The Transit Effect” — a seven-part video series exploring how public transit is rooted in our communities and has emerged as a powerful catalyst for cultural and economic growth.

Jennings, Jeopardy’s record-breaking champion and host, walks us through the history of transit and the unexpected ways it continues to influence the way we live, move and connect.

“I’ve been a transit nerd my whole life. Back in college, I always used Community Transit buses to get between the University of Washington and south Snohomish County, where my relatives lived,” Jennings said. “And I still use transit today. I’m a genuine believer: I think public transit makes communities better for everyone, and I’m always happy to share that belief with others.”

Produced by Community Transit, each episode of the “The Transit Effect” series covers a different topic — from economic benefits to building healthier communities. Jennings’s signature wit, authenticity and approachable style guides the experience and encourages current and prospective riders to explore transit options available in Snohomish County and the region.

Watch the video series and read the accompanying stories which take a deeper dive into each topic at ctgo.org/transitmatters. Each video in the series will be released every couple of months through 2026.