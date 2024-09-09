City Manager Jeff Niten credentialed by international local government management organization

Mountlake Terrace City Manager Jeff Niten recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association (ICMA). Niten is one of more than 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program.

ICMA’s mission is to advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation and ethics and by increasing the proficiency of appointed chief administrative officers, assistant administrators and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world. The organization’s 13,000 members in 27 countries also include educators, students and other local government employees.

To receive the prestigious ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.

Niten is qualified by six years of professional local government executive experience. Prior to his appointment in 2023 as city manager of Mountlake Terrace, he served as city manager and community development director for other cities in Washington.