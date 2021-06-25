Jeannette Mitchell: She loved to travel, give back to those in need

Jeannette Marie Mitchell

9/7/1954 ~ 5/24/2021

Jeannette Mitchell, loving wife, sister, auntie, and friend, passed away May 24, 2021, after a nearly 5-year battle with cancer. She was born in Fort Wayne Indiana on September 7, 1954, to Robert and Delores Ritchey. She lived most of her life in Edmonds, graduating from Meadowdale High School in 1972.

Her life was certainly well lived. Jeannette didn’t waste time on things that didn’t matter. She was always working on a project, thinking of a new project, or completing the current one. Her motto was always presentation, presenta­tion, presentation! She was the most generous person ever known. She loved to give gifts and always presented them with a flourish. The wrapping was done with so much care and creativity.

Jeannette loved to travel. Although she traveled extensively, her bucket list was always growing. She traveled several times to Europe, she enjoyed cruising the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexican Rivera, and the Panama Canal. She traveled considerably throughout the United States visiting some of the most iconic places.

Her other passion was giving to charity. Sometimes it was the gift of her time or a generous contribution. She was very involved in organizations whose mission was to help women and children. She always felt blessed and wanted to give back to those in need.

Not long after Jeannette’s diagnosis with cancer, she had the word “joy” tattooed on her wrist. She wanted to remind herself to always be joyful, and to remember how much joy she has experienced in her life. She was trying to live the “Spark Joy” philosophy from a book she had read. All of us who knew her felt she was the “Spark Joy” in our lives.

She will be forever in our hearts and minds. Every day we will think of her with love and kindness for the person she was. A life that was far too short. She had so much left to do.

Please share memories at www.becksfuneralhome.com.