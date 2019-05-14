Jeanette Agnes Smyth: Service set for May 19 in Edmonds

Jeanette Agnes Smyth (Swank) born December 2, 1939, to Harold and Gertrude Swank in Anchorage Alaska, passed into heaven to be with Jesus May 7, 2019, Lynnwood Washington. Washington State was her home for 57 years. She is survived by husband Ron Smyth, her three children Harold (Donna), Victoria (Shawn Wright), Eric (Michelle Beeman), brother-in-law Doug Smyth (Marilyn), sister-in-law Leslie Straub, four grandchildren, Lauren (Jesse Glasel), Griffin (Chelsea), Langdon (Jonathan Galyean), Fiona, and one great-grandchild, Mason.

Jeanette moved to Washington State in 1962, with her young family. She took great pride in her occupation as homemaker, and thrived in loving and raising her family. Jeanette was always active, whether bookkeeper for Ron’s Richfield Station in Edmonds, active in PTA, volunteered for years with the American Cancer Society, registration volunteer for voting, Band Boosters for Woodway High School, and alter guild at St. Albans Episcopal Church, Edmonds. She loved gardening, boating, camping, sewing, needlework, and especially enjoyed returning to Alaska to visit her “mama” and “daddy”, aunts, uncles and cousins. Jeanette always had an open door, extra portion, and open seat at the table for everyone in the neighborhood. She was full of life and joy, with arms always open and ready to hug; she always had a smile on her face and a giggle in her voice. The daughter of a baker, she is famous for her ginger snap and peanut butter cookies, coffee cloud pie, and legendary sandwiches. She loved big band, swing music, with a passion for musicals, show tunes, she whistled, and could name & sing every song. Jeanette loved Women’s Aglow, and Bible Study Fellowship—she was a voracious reader, and loved to learn. She loved to take pictures, and was always present with a camera to record family moments. It’s because of her that we have those photos to enjoy today. Jeanette and Ron traveled to Europe, the Panama Canal, but one of the highlights of her life was her trip to Israel. She loved Jesus, and encouraged everyone she met to know Him as well. To Jeanette, a stranger was just a friend she hadn’t met yet. She was genuine in her interest in others, and invested so much into family, friends, neighbors, and all children.

Our family is grateful and deeply appreciates Carolyn, Sam, Molly and Lilly for loving her as we loved her.

Celebration of life graveside service will be held at 2 ‘o Clock, May 19, 2019, at Restlawn Memorial Park, 23800 104th Avenue West, Edmonds, Washington; followed by an open house from 3-5 o’clock at Becks Tribute Center, 405 5th Avenue S, Edmonds Washington (www.beckstributecenter.com).