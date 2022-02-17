Jason Call challenging Rep. Rick Larsen in Washington’s Second Congressional District race

Jason Call announced this week that he is officially running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington’s Second Congressional District, facing fellow Democrat Rick Larsen.

Calling himself a progressive and Larsen a moderate, Call said he is challenging the 20-year incumbent on a range of policy issues. “Central to our people-powered campaign are the climate emergency, universal health care, labor solidarity, ending our forever wars, and reducing the influence of corporate money in politics,” Call said in a news release. “We are proud to have earned the endorsements of former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, the Catch Fire Movement, Blue America, and Future Generations.”

A math teacher in public high schools for 18 years, Call served on the Marysville Education Association Board. He also represented Snohomish County and the 44th Legislative District on the Washington State Democratic Central Committee from 2017 to 2020. He currently serves on the board of Whole Washington, a nonprofit advocacy group seeking to pass single-payer health care in Washington state — either legislatively or through the initiative process.

“In a top-two primary in this strong Democratic district, we have a chance to knock all Republicans off of the general election ballot and advance two Democrats,” Call’s campaign announcement said. “Northwest Washington deserves to have a real debate on working class issues and hold to account Representative Rick Larsen’s votes and campaign finance record.”

Call also ran against Larsen in the August 2020 primary election, coming in third behind Republican Timothy Hazelo.

The 2022 primary is set for Aug. 4, with the top two vote-getters regardless of party advancing to the general election in November. Republican Carrie Kennedy has also filed for the Second Congressional District seat.

You can learn more at www.callforcongress.com.