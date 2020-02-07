January 2020 Edmonds School District Students of the Month

Edmonds Heights K-12

Daniel Ramirez

Mother’s Name: Norina Ramirez

Father’s Name: Steven Ramirez

GPA: 3.5

Clubs & Activities: I am a part of a group at my school called the equity team which gives the underprivileged communities who aren’t held so highly a chance to be heard. I also have occasionally helped out students with homework after school as well.

Athletics: I have done taekwondo through middle school and ended up receiving my first degree certificate as a black belt after one year and a second degree black belt certificate after two years.

Community Service: I am in a class called ethnic studies which deals with open discussions on topics such as racism, equal rights, and making a positive change. I was also in a class in my junior year called leadership where a series of students get together and help organize events such as school dances.

Significant School Project: I was a participant of a school project organized by the equity team to give a five minute speech in the school library about what equity is all about. In the speech I explained why giving opportunity and sharing resources for those in need is important.

Educational Goals: Going to Shoreline Community College and studying accounting. I am also applying for a $5,000 scholarship from BECU bank. I am also hoping to apply for a merit scholarship before I graduate.

Career Goals: I have a dream job to become a music producer someday. I am also considering participating in a side career in politics.

Anything else we should know? My goal for being an inspiration, spread joy and laughter and giving opportunity to those who need it. I am also planning on working with the equity team on a project we are doing soon where we learn how to help the Black Lives Matter community as well as the LGBTQ community.

Mayyadah Zagelow

Mother’s Name: Anna Zagelow

GPA: 3.97

Clubs & Activities: I am very active in 4-H. I founded the WA State 4-H Teen Equity & Inclusion Task Force, which works to facilitate and support an inclusive 4-H youth organization. Using compassion and empathy, we strive to create an open and safe environment to celebrate and embrace our diversity. I am also currently serving as Vice President of Snohomish County’s 4-H Veterinary Science Program.

Significant School Project: I have served on EH’s equity team since fall of 2019.

Educational Goals: I will be attending college this spring, working towards a bachelor’s degree. This fall I am planning on attending Central Washington University to continue my degree.

Future Career Goals: I am hoping to become a Physical Therapist focused primarily on working with children.

Edmonds-Woodway High

Sebastian Olson

Mother’s Name: Dina Soy-Olson

Father’s Name: Geoff Olson

GPA: 3.97

Clubs & Activities: DECA, Writing Center

Athletics: Soccer, Cross Country

Honors: National Merit Scholarship Commendation

Awards: Two-time All-Wesco soccer first team

Community Service: Organized Fundraiser for Special Olympics, Writing Center, Link Crew, Waste Warriors

Significant School Project: Extended Essay

Educational Goals: To study economics or English

Career Goals: To eventually become a teacher

Bridget Smith

Mother’s Name: Elizabeth Smith

Father’s Name: Kevin Smith

GPA: 3.8

Clubs & Activities: Founder and Editor-in-Chief of the EWHS Warrior Word, National Honors Society Treasurer, founding member of Liberty United

ASB: Executive Historian

Honors: National Honors Society member, Outstanding Achievement in Art History

Awards: 2018 New York Times Student Editorial Contest Winner and 2018 New York Times Found Poem Contest Winner, which included both works being published in The New York Times.

Community Service: I tutor students in our school’s Writing Center and have worked as a camp counselor at my former middle school.

Significant School Project: I have been writing an extended essay over the course of junior and senior year for my IB diploma analyzing the theme of chaos vs order in Donna Tartt’s novel “The Goldfinch.”

Educational Goals: To pursue a political science or journalism major.

Career Goals: I would love to work in journalism, or any career involving writing.

Lynnwood High

Alexander Gregg

Mother’s Name: Melissa Gregg

Father’s Name: Robert Gregg

GPA: 3.693

Clubs & Activities: Tri-M, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble I, and helping the concert band. Honors:Multiple honor classes throughout high school, and eight AP classes.

Awards: Essentially Ellington Certificate of Merit 2019; The Instrumentalist magazine. Musicianship Award 2017, 2018, and 2019. Academic Honor Roll Fall Semester 2018-2019.

Community Service: Participation in the Tri-M food drive for all four years. Playing in the Alderwood Community Church Orchestra.

Educational Goals: I plan to attend Central Washington University and major in performance as a trombone player.

Career Goals: To become a professional trombone player and private instructor.

Mikaela Williams

Mother’s Name: Melynda Williams

Father’s Name: Troy Williams

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: President of Interact; NHS; Tri-M;Link Crew; Wind Ensemble

Honors: Principal’s List every semester

Awards: Merit Award 2016-2017; AP Scholar with Distinction

Community Service:Through my service clubs and my church, I’m always presented with opportunities to serve others.

Significant School Project: Currently working on project for LHS Biotech Expo

Current Employment: Biotech intern at AGC Biologics; piano teacher

Educational Goals: To attend a four-year university and graduate school.

Career Goals: Actuary, biochemist, bioengineer, business management

Meadowdale High

Jamie Christiansen

Mother’s Name: Holly Hudson

Father’s Name: David Chrisiansen

GPA: 3.83

Clubs & Activities: I am a part of NHS, as president as well as a Link coordinator.

ASB: I am the ASB Executive Activities Coordinator

Athletics: All four years I have been involved in three sports. In the fall, I am the varsity captain of the soccer team. In the winter I am JV captain, and in the spring I am the varsity tennis captain.

Honors: The honors classes I am taking this year include: AP calculus BC and AP Literature

Awards: I have won Athlete of the week and month in September. I also won Honorable mention for a film I made in a festival.

Significant School Project: I walked around downtown Seattle on Dec. 26 to hand out lunches to homeless people

Current Employment: I work at Girardi’s Osteria as well as Accurate Sheet Metal shop in the summer.

Educational Goals: I hope to end up a University of Washington Seattle campus

Career Goals: I’m not sure what I will do, but I am considering a business major

Cooper Steed

GPA: 3.6

Athletics: Cross Country, Track and field, hockey

Current Employment: I work as a scorekeeper for the Olympic View Hockey League and chef for Pacific Little League.

Future Educational Goals: To study at a university in Germany.

Mountlake Terrace High

Ciara Joy S. Laney

Mother’s Name: Cinderella Laney

Father’s Name: John Laney

GPA: 3.91395

Clubs & Activities: DECA; Key Club; Treasurer; Young Life-Hawkeye, student newspaper Photo Co-Editor; TEMPO, yearbook; Photo Editor; National Honors Society; Asian Student Union; CONNECT leader; ASB: Freshman Class Secretary; Sophomore Class President; Junior Class Secretary; Executive ASB President Athletics: Volleyball; Swim; Tennis Honors: National Honors Society; ninth grade; Honors English, geometry and biology. 10th grade: AP European/Honors English (Humanities); Honors Algebra 2; Honors Chemistry; 11th Grade; AP Language and Composition; AP US History; AP Chem; 12th Grade; AP Literature; AP Government; AP Biology; AP Calculus A/B

Awards: December Rotary Club of Alderwood-Terrace Student of the Month; volleyball, most improved; swim, most improved (I didn’t know how to swim before. After the season, I became a swim instructor for about a year); tennis, varsity, JV co-captain, varsity; journalism, national awards, Literary Magazine Photography Excellent, Themed Photograph Excellent; Key Club October member of the month.

Community Service: Saint Thomas More Church in Lynnwood, altar server; National Filipino American Lawyers Association; photographer for the Mid-Year Retreat; Filipino Lawyers of Washington Photographer/Slideshow Maker; Food drive organizer; Key Club – Toiletry drive, Hilltop Carnivall; Young Life Work Crew.

Significant School Project: Sophomore year, I helped take on a project with Jacob Allard where we had a free senior photo service with the yearbook, TEMPO.This service is still continuing at my school, and I hope the legacy will live on.

Current Employment: Old Navy Brand Associate, Older Sister to 5 – including, but not limited to being a chauffeur, babysitter, dresser, etc (2004-present)

Educational Goals: To graduate from a four-year university.

Career Goals: Undecided

Anything else we should know? Shout out to the MTHS community and my family (my grandparents, mom, dad,Caylie, Chloe, Cassie, Courtney, John, Cecilia, and Claire)! I would not be where I am today without their continuous love and support with my endeavors. #WeAreTerrace

Amy Harris

Mother’s Name: Quynh Anh Nguyen

Father’s Name: David Harris

GPA: 3.958

Clubs & Activities: Technology Student Association President, Hawkeye Jazz beat reporter.

Awards: AP Scholar with Honors, TSA Scientific Visualization (three consecutive first place wins 2017, 2018, 2019)

Community Service: Blood donor

Employment: Alderwood Chipotle crew member and certified trainer, Algebra 1 and Physics tutor

Educational Goals: To major in physics and continue with journalism through college, then enroll in medical school.

Career Goals: To become a doctor; doctor of what, I don’t exactly know yet.

Project SEARCH

Peter Nguyen

Mother’s Name: Lien Le

Clubs & Activities: Special Olympics bowling and basketball

Athletics: Special Olympics Sports

Community Service: Swedish Edmonds Hospital Volunteer – Intern

Future Career Goals: I want to work in a kitchen cleaning dishes.

Anything else we should know? I like roller coasters at Silverwood Theme Park and my favorite is Aftershock. I like to spend time with my sister Christen. I like to go to the gym with my father. I like to lift weights and workout on the stairmaster and the treadmill. I really enjoy running and walking. I also play basketball in the gym with my friends.

VOICE

Jonathan Matthew Ong

Mother’s Name: Yvette Ong

Father’s Name: GPA

Clubs & Activities: Special Olympics, art class, dance class, and I enjoy going to Everett mall.

Athletics: Special Olympics bowling, basketball and soccer

Awards: Being a hard worker

Community Service: Washing cars

Significant School Project: I have successfully completed an internship at Doug’s Hyundai.

Current Employment: Internship at Dr. Buff

Educational Goals: To attend college.

Career Goals: To be a school bus driver.

Anything else we should know? I like texting, emailing and writing notes. I like Blue Bird school buses.

Scriber Lake High

Alanna Hope Lachner

Mother’s Name: Kitty Austin

Father’s Name: Andrew Lachner

Future Educational Goals: Colleg

Jonas Johannessen

Mother’s Name: Lauri Johannessen

Father’s Name: Norman Johannessen

GPA: 2.5

Clubs & Activities: The Bad Movie Club

Future Career Goals: Stop Motion Animator