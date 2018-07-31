Janice H. Patterson painting exhibit coming to MLT Library for month of August

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Janice H. Patterson Exhibit for the month of August at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Born and raised in North Carolina, Patterson spent many years as a southern girl before moving to Seattle in 2009. When she was in the fourth grade, Patterson won first place at a school-wide art competition for a drawing of a Japanese samurai in an elaborate kimono and her love for the arts was born.

She’s been married for over 50 years has two children, and four grandchildren. She was an elementary school teacher, and earned a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Since 1968, Patterson has lived in six states and traveled to 26 foreign countries. She worked at three universities as a researcher and teacher, wrote books and articles and gave presentations at the regional, national and international levels. In 2009, she retired, and moved to Seattle.

Patterson took workshops and classes and spent hours in independent study. She became intensely focused on abstract art, studying the work of great talents such as Helen Frankenthaler, Georgia O’Keefe, Joan Mitchell, Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko and Pablo Picasso. Knowing that expert status comes only after spending 10,000 hours in practice, she painted nearly every day in her studio.

Patterson became a member of local and national art organizations, including the International Society of Acrylic Painters, Northwest Collage Society, and Seattle CoArts. She began applying to juried shows in 2015 and has been successful in getting her work shown at many local and regional exhibits, including the Edmonds Arts Festival, Mountlake Terrace Arts of the Terrace, the Schack Art Center, Gallery North and other venues and festivals. In January, her work was featured in a group exhibit with Women Painters of Washington in the Columbia Tower, Seattle.

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community. The show runs through Aug. 31 at the Mountlake Terrace Library during normal business hours.