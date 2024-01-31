Janet Rowe: Nurse, grandmother was dedicated to nurturing others

Janet Rowe

Janet F. Rowe of Edmonds, WA, passed away at the age of 87 on Monday, January 22nd, 2024.

Known for her compassionate spirit, Jan dedicated 35 years of her life to caring for others as a devoted nurse. Her nurturing nature extended beyond the hospital walls, as she found immense joy in spending quality time with her beloved grandchildren.

Jan’s greatest joy was in bringing her family together. Her warm and welcoming nature created cherished moments, and she seized every opportunity to create lasting memories with those she held dear.

In remembrance of Janet F. Rowe, let us celebrate a life filled with family and compassion that touched the hearts of all who knew her. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her daughter Lori Dantzler, son Mark Rowe, and four grandchildren. Jan’s family will hold a memorial service followed by lunch on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 11:00am at Kern Funeral Home, 1122 South 3rd ST Mount Vernon, WA 98273. In lieu of flowers, Jan would have appreciated a donation to Providence Hospice & Home Care Foundation.