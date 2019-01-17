Jan. 23 presentation focuses on help for seniors, family members

While most people hope to live a very long, healthy life, being independent until the end, what if that doesn’t happen for us or for someone we love? Learn about your options during a presentation Thursday, Jan. 23, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Shoreline Library, 345 N.E. 175th St., Shoreline.

You’ll hear from:

– An elder law attorney, to ensure that you have taken all of your legal steps to preserve your independence for as long as possible.

– A home care advisor, to learn how to help people stay in their homes with assistance for as long as possible.

– A senior housing referral specialist, to understand what options are out there for assisted living and what the costs of those may be.

– A senior real estate specialist and licensed broker, who will outline the steps to downsizing, marketing and selling seniors’ homes.