James M. Haley: Longtime journalist spent 42 years at Everett Herald

James M. Haley

Sept. 26, 1942 – Nov. 8, 2023

James Michael Haley, 81, passed away Nov. 8, 2023, at home in Edmonds.

He was born in Seattle to Bill and Betty Haley. He graduated from O’Dea High School in 1960. Attended the University of Wyoming for one year playing football. He graduated from Seattle University in 1965, where he met Sue. They were married for 57 years.

He started his career in journalism at the Renton Record before his 42 years at the Everett Herald.

His retirement gave him more time to spend at their beloved cabin in the North Cascades and to hike, fish, and putter. Walking downtown Edmonds with his or his neighbor’s dog was a daily routine until this last year.

He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Aaron. He is survived by his wife Sue, daughter Shannon, brother-in-law Brian Beattie and his wife Cecelia.

Special thank you to Continuum Hospice Care, especially Amy and Brittany.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated Nov. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church in Edmonds. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Herald Scholarship Fund, Work Opportunities or a charity of choice. A celebration of life shindig will be held in the Summer.

Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com