James Irvin Manning: ‘Papa Jim’ — a lover of family, animals, sport and community

James Irvin Manning

August 15th 1946 – June 19th 2025

James Irvin Manning, better known to those who knew and loved him as Papa Jim, passed away surrounded by those he loved, including his wife of 57 years, Cari Manning on June 19th.

Born in Wyoming in 1946 as the second youngest of 13 children, Jim enjoyed an active and outdoors lifestyle in the Great Plains Region growing up across Wyoming, Kansas and Colorado where his passion for animals, working with his hands and affinity for sports began. Jim passed on stories of horseback riding in the back country, sneaking into University of Kansas basketball games, and toiling at various labor jobs in restaurants and on the rock quarry. He spent most of his childhood and teenage years in Colorado where he met his wife Corinne Fuller at the age of 19. He and Cari wed on February 23rd, 1968, after a few months of courtship. Soon thereafter, he and Cari moved west to Edmonds, planted roots, eventually purchasing their home on 220th St in 1970 and remained there until his passing.

Jim began work as a sign maker and started his own business, Jim Manning & Associates in the 1970s, over the years having his workshops in various locations locally, the longest standing one in the heart of downtown Edmonds at 123 2nd Avenue South. He was proud of his labor and his grandchildren and family fondly remember him, pointing out his sign work and craft nearly everywhere they went in western Washington. Much of his craftsmanship remains intact today at local schools and businesses.

In early marriage before starting their family, Jim & Cari pursued a passion in dog breeding and showing and were well known for their strong line of manchester terriers, including their prized champion Lady Be Good from Brandyman’s Kennel. Later in life, after raising their four children, Jim would return to his passion for animals and became a well-respected national champion fantail pigeon breeder and showman.

If you knew Jim, it was simple to understand that despite his success in other arenas, his most proud accomplishmentin his life was being a father and a grandfather. Jim and Cari had 4 children, Christina (1975), Jason (1978), Matthew (1980) and Joseph (1986). All their children graduated from Edmonds-Woodway High School and were very active in the Edmonds community. Jim kept himself engaged and busy in his children’s lives, particularly in the avenue of sports. He coached countless basketball, baseball and football teams and positively impacted hundreds of youth in the area during his time as an early board member at Sno-King Youth Club and volunteer coach for numerous sports leagues in the area.

Jim leaves behind a legacy of love for his 8 grandchildren; Colby, Avery, E.J., Charlee, Micah, Charlotte, Jessiah and Huxley. If you ran into Jim at the grocery store, doctor’s office or football field in Edmonds, it was highly likely that the conversation would turn to the topic of his grandchildren and his pride in them. Jim was devoted to his family. The Mannings’ backyard pool was always open to his grandchildren and their friends; grilled burgers and ice cream sandwiches were abundant, and memories were made. Jim was heavily invested in whatever little league game, church performance or recreational activity his grandchildren were engaged in and was a constant presence in the crowd who will be missed.

Jim leaves a legacy of loyalty, hard work and selflessness. He was truly devoted to his wife, family and community.

We invite friends, family and the local community to celebrate his life at the location of his first Edmonds workshop (at 123 2nd Ave S Edmonds WA 98020) which is now WorkHorse in Edmonds, 6:00pm on Tuesday August 19th.