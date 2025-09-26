Jaime Mendez News: Sept. 26, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
In this special report, Se Habla Media shares information from the Seattle-King County Health Department regarding vaccines and the connection made between Tylenol and autism.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.