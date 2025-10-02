Jaime Mendez News: Oct. 1, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
In today’s headlines: the federal government shutdown, rescue efforts underway after an earthquake in the Philippines and what to know about a $250 fee for some visas.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.