Jaime Mendez News: Dec. 1, 2025

In today’s headlines: Anti-immigration threats from President Trump, an update on World Cup play, and Joaquin Guzman Lopez pleads guilty to drug trafficking and organized crime related to his role in Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel. Lopez is the son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, who is serving a life sentence in the U.S. for drug trafficking.