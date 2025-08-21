Jaime Mendez News: Aug. 21, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Aug. 21 headlines: Pressure on the company operating an immigrant processing center in Tacoma to improve conditions; the bombing of a camp of evicted and homeless people in Gaza and an increase in COVID cases locally and nationwide.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.