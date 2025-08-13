Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Jaime Mendez News: Aug. 13, 2025

Aug. 13 headlines: Fewer ICE arrests in Washington state, a key meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, and a federal injunction preventing the Department of Homeland Security from using people’s medical data for immigration law purposes.

