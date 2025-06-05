Jack Stockman: His life was filled with joy and adventure

Jack E. Stockman

Jack Stockman went Home to be with his Heavenly Father on May 28th, 2025. He passed peacefully in his sleep at the age of 97. His life was filled with joy and adventure, as well as hardship, which he endured by the grace of God. He leaves behind his wife Harriet, as well as many family members and friends who counted him dear to their hearts. He was a very talented musician, artist, author, and world traveler. His loving-kindness touched all who knew him, and he will be greatly missed.

As believers, we know we will meet him again in Glory!

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack’s memory may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America,