‘It’s just time’: Mountlake Terrace police chief resigns

Mountlake Terrace Police Chief Greg Wilson has resigned, effective Nov. 19.

Wilson, 57, has led the department since August 2008. He came to Mountlake Terrace from the City of Federal Way, where he served as a patrol commander. Before that, he worked for the City of Renton.

“It’s just time,” the police chief said of his reason for leaving the city. “It’s a good time to challenge myself and transition to somewhere else.”

After 32 years in law enforcement and more than a decade serving as MLT’s chief of police, Wilson calls the experience “incredible so far with the highest of highest and lowest of lows and everything in between.”

He offered thanks to his wife of 36 years, his two children and their spouses, and his three grandchildren “for putting up with the incredible stressors” that go along with being part of a police family.

“The job can take a toll not only physically but emotionally,” he said.

Wilson said he is leaving the department in good hands, with outstanding leadership.

“I couldn’t be more proud to work with the dedicated women and men of the Mountlake Terrace Police Department,” he said. “In the 32 years of my career I’ve never worked with a more committed, passionate and empathetic group of professionals who truly believe in what we do — our mission to serve, support and defend.”

Wilson also pointed to the department’s accomplishments during his tenure, including recurring state accreditation from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs and development of management and leadership skills department-wide.

But what he is most proud of, he said, is his department’s ability to develop and foster an atmosphere of trust community-wide “in the age of public scrutiny of the profession.”

The police chief said these accomplishments couldn’t have been achieved without a supportive Mountlake Terrace City Council. “They should be proud of the department, and I would encourage their continued support,” he said.

As for what’s next, Wilson said he plans to take some time off over the holidays and then review his options. His focus now, he added, will be on “where can I best make a difference,” with an eye toward his three grandchildren. “What can i do to change the world for them?” he said.

On Monday night, the Mountlake Terrace City Council approved a separation agreement between Wilson and the city, effective Nov. 19. City Manager Scott Hugill said he is hoping to announce an interim appointment for the police chief position Wednesday morning.

— By Teresa Wippel