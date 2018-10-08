It’s Fire Prevention Week in Mountlake Terrace

The Mountlake Terrace City Council has proclaimed Oct. 7-13 as Fire Prevention Week in Mountlake Terrace. The council encourages citizens to be aware of their surroundings, look for available ways out in the event of a fire or other emergency, respond when the smoke alarm sounds by exiting the building immediately, and to support the many public safety activities and efforts of South County Fire & Rescue

Fire departments and emergency personnel use this as an opportunity to focus on public education programs that teach fire prevention and safety skills. South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services in the city under a long-term interlocal agreement.

“We encourage all residents to take personal steps to prevent fires in their homes by making an emergency plan and practicing home fire escape drills,” said City Clerk/Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen.

During Fire Prevention Week, South County Fire — which provides fire and emergency medical services in the city — is hosting an open house at the Martha Lake Station, 16819 13th Ave. W., Lynnwood, on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Neighborhood Night at Mountlake Terrace Fire Station 19 is Thursday, Nov. 8, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

For more information about programs through South County Fire, call 425-551-1200 or visit www.southsnofire.org/home.