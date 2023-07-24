It’s a wrap for 2023 Tour de Terrace festival

The third and final day of Tour de Terrace once more attracted the community for continued fun, food, music and vendors.

The popular pancake breakfast started the day off. Volunteers arrived at 6 a.m. to prepare the batter and start the bacon sizzling. For $10, customers were treated to all-you-can eat pancakes, two slices of bacon, and coffee or juice. Judi Smith, whose family has held this festival for 29 years, said people just love coming for the breakfasts.

Musical guests throughout the afternoon were folk/rock singer Beverly Graham, cover band Who’s Your Daddy, and classic rockers Engage Band.

To go along with the awesome music, there were plenty of food choices available. For the second time this weekend, I went back to O’hana BBQ for their teriyaki burger with pineapple slice, which paired nicely with Hemlock Brewery’s East Meets West Hybrid Hazy IPA. And the day wouldn’t have been well-lived without a roasted corn-on-the cob.

Although the official closing of the festival was 6 p.m., the carnival rides were running well past. The vendor booths were closing shop by then, however.

Tour de Terrace 2023 is one for the books. Can’t wait till next year!

— Story, photos and video by David Carlos