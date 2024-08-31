It’s ‘Snohomish County’s moment’ as thousands gather for Lynnwood Link light rail ribbon cutting

It was a long time coming, but light rail has at last arrived in Snohomish County.

The Friday workday had barely begun when crowds began arriving at the new Lynnwood City Center light rail station to witness the historic moment. Government officials from all levels joined Sound Transit board members, key transit leaders, representatives from the tribes, labor organizations and others to celebrate the opening of the 8.5-mile new Link Rail extension with a gala ribbon cutting event. By the time the ceremonies got underway, the crowd had grown to an estimated 3,000 or more as observers jockeyed to get the best view of the speakers.

Snohomish County Executive and Sound Transit Board Vice Chair Dave Somers emceed the event, which included remarks by U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, King County Executive and Sound Transit Board Chair Dow Constantine, representatives from the Tulalip tribes, Federal Transit Administrator Veronica Vanderpool, State Sen. Marko Liias, Northwest Building and Construction Trade Council Executive Secretary Todd Taylor, Sound Transit Interim CEO Goran Sparrman, and Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell.

“Starting today, commuters have a new transit path as we leave behind one of the most congested corridors in the country for a low-cost, traffic-free commute,” Somers said as he welcomed attendees. “For a flat $3 fare you can travel from Lynnwood to anywhere in the system — the trip to Seattle takes a mere 30 minutes — without worrying about traffic, gas or parking.

“But the real story today is about regionalism,” he continued. “By connecting the various communities around the region with reliable mass transit, we are building a unified, sustainable Puget Sound community.”

Somers then introduced members of the Tulalip tribes to open the event with a blessing and a song.

“We’re on the land of the Snohomish people,” said tribal representative Brian Miller. “We’ve been here since time immemorial and we’re still here today working to build a future that’s equitable for all people and manage our shared resources for a better tomorrow. This project aligns with our values by providing a green alternative to driving and reducing heavy metal and toxic dust pollution that washes into waterways and hurt our sacred salmon. Additionally, because this project provides easier more equitable access to jobs, education and services for all, it builds community bonds and social equity, values that are deeply rooted in our tribal traditions.”

He was followed by U.S. Sen. Patty Murray.

“This has been a long time, but worth the wait,” she began. “It’s taken lots of pushing, prodding and fighting to keep this project off the chopping block, but here we are and it’s great to see how these investments pay off. We’re opening a door to a new future for these communities with a robust and reliable public transportation system that not only connects transit lines, but connects businesses with new workers, creates new opportunities, brings families closer to each other and makes our communities more walkable, affordable and livable.”

Next up was U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, who chairs the Senate Commerce, Transportation and Science Committee, and has been a key player in the progress of Link light rail system.

“I want to particularly acknowledge and thank Joni Earl, the first Sound Transit leader, and my Senate colleague Patty Murray who I think of as the godmother of Sound Transit,” Cantwell said. “Each day 130,000 people commute from Snohomish County to King County on an increasingly congested I-5. This congestion costs each commuter about $700 per year in gasoline and waiting in traffic. This project offers relief with a faster, cheaper way to commute. Now instead of pumping the brakes, you can read the paper – and instead of spending time in traffic, you can spend this time with your families. The trains run on a regular schedule from early morning to midnight, so in addition to commuting you can attend sporting or musical events or just have a family day without having to pay for that expensive parking in Seattle. Today is Snohomish County’s moment and we’re gonna celebrate!”

Cantwell was followed by Federal Transit Administration Acting Administrator Veronica Vanderpool.

“Sens. Murray, Cantwell and Rep. Larsen have been our champions,” she said. “And I particularly want to thank the tribes for sharing your land with us and our labor partners who built this $1.3 billion project.

“What we’re seeing today is a traffic-free transit lane, offering an efficient, fast, equitable and green ride,” she added.

King County Executive and Sound Transit Board Chair Dow Constantine called the opening a “landmark achievement that will lift tens of thousands of riders out of the maddening I-5 traffic jams into frequent, reliable, better commuting.”

He went on to point out that today’s opening fulfils the 2008 mandate from voters to reach Lynnwood.

“We’re well on our way to a 62-mile regional network by next year that will reach Federal Way and across Lake Washington to connect to the number 2 line on the east side,” he pointed out. “This will mean riders can enjoy a 28-minute ride from here to downtown Seattle, 51 minutes to downtown Bellevue, and a 20-minute ride to the gates of Husky Stadium – so I’ll be looking for you at tomorrow night’s game – Go Dawgs!”

He next pointed out that fossil fuel vehicles are the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, and that just last year the transit system avoided 216,000 tons of these emissions. “The more transit we create, the more carbon pollution we prevent,” he said.

Speaking for the workers who built the project, Northwest Building and Construction Trade Council Executive Secretary Todd Taylor noted that since the groundbreaking five years ago, 8,493 workers have put in 6,048,082 hours.

“Of these, 32.4% were workers of color, 7.4% were women and 44.1% of the apprentices were of color,” he explained. “This project provided good jobs to local craftspeople for something that greatly benefits the communities where they live. We’re proud to be a part of it.”

Rep. Rick Larsen praised the taxpayers who voted to back the project.

“It’s part of your legacy, you are making it happen,” he said. “Take pride of ownership – because you really own this thing.

“We can’t have a big-league economy with a little-league infrastructure,” he added. “Light rail is home run. But we need to continue to invest in long-term growth and transportation. The bipartisan infrastructure bill only lasts for five years, and we’ll need another bill to take us into the future.”

State Sen. and Transportation Committee Chair Marko Liias was jubilant.

“Today feels like Christmas, Thanksgiving and Pride all in one day,” he remarked. “This is the biggest thing that’s happened in Snohomish County since the first 747 rolled off the line in 1968. It’s a huge step forward for every Washingtonian. In addition to the benefit for us who live along the line, reducing congestion on our highways means that wheat from Eastern Washington will get to our ports and the customers without delay – and reducing emissions will benefit everyone across the state.

“This opening is about all of us who live here, work here and move around here,” he continued. “We’re building lives here – I’m so excited for the journeys we will all be having.”

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell praised the “generations of forward-thinking people who laid the foundations for what you see around you today.”

She related how her grandparents moved to Lynnwood from Iowa to start a chicken farm, how she grew up in Lynnwood and attended Meadowdale High School, and recalled talking with her children about the 2008 ballot measure to approve funding for Sound Transit.

“My kids were concerned about climate change, and pointed out that we are responsible for the future of climate change,” she recalled. “They helped convince me, and little did I know when I cast that vote to approve, 16 years later we’d be here today seeing a dream born many decades and generations ago being handed off to generations to come. We’ve built something to be proud of.”

The final speaker was Sound Transit interim CEO Goram Sparrman.

“These projects don’t happen without everyone doing good work,” he said. “This will transform life for everyone living along the corridor. You’ve heard some great speakers today, but one thing hasn’t been mentioned – our tree replacement program, that has resulted in a net gain of more than 15,000 new trees along the [I-5] corridor.”

Emcee Dave Somers then returned to the podium for final remarks.

“Thanks to all,” he began. “I invite you to participate in tonight’s festivities with food, music and more at the new stations. Today we’re opening the Lynnwood Link, but more work is in the offing that will bring new stations at the Boeing Everett plant, Ash Way and ultimately downtown Everett.”

The crowd then moved to the bottom of the stairs and escalator leading to the platform for the ribbon cutting, which officially opening the line to the public – several hundred of whom had already queued up to take the first ride.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel