Isabel Ong, Will Weatherby honored as December MTHS Sports Booster Club Athletes

Student athletes from the Hawks’ volleyball and boys swim team are being honored this month on the latest edition of the MTHS Sports Booster Club Athlete Highlights poster on display in businesses and community gathering places in Mountlake Terrace.

Isabel Ong and Will Weatherby have been selected by their respective coaches for the tribute.

“Isabel has impressed me throughout the entire season,” said Terrace volleyball Coach Krissy Cain. “She has become a player that the team can rely on day in and day out. Isabel has always volunteered to help me with drills and organize practices. I am really excited for Isabel’s future and look forward to her upcoming senior season.”

“Will is a shining example of what it means to be a Hawks swimmer,” said Terrace boys swim Coach Rebecca Lance. “He is dedicated to the team, going above and beyond to help raise money for the team and ensure everyone is set up for success. He is both a captain as well as a friend to everyone on the team. He works hard each practice to improve himself and his efforts will start to show as the team starts competing in meets. He is an outstanding young man in and out of the pool.”

— By Doug Petrowski