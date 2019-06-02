Irons Brothers Construction Project Showcase of the Week: Master bathroom remodel

1 of 7

This three-story Capitol Hill urban home was ready for its master bathroom to transition from its ’80s Miami Vice motif to a 21st-century modern masculine look.

Masculine, modern, and warmth were the priorities, so the new fixtures, paint color, tile, cabinetry, and countertop were selected keeping this in mind. The homeowners were on a budget, but willing to compromise this for a few luxuries. Some of these included electric radiant floor heat, dual integrated-LED lighted medicine cabinets, and an electric towel warmer.

To mind their budget, the new design was kept within the current master suite’s third- floor footprint. The entire floorplan was redesigned to enlarge the bathroom and create an open plan with walk-in closet and dressing area. To open the closet, the walls were reframed and the door to the bathroom and closet were reconfigured with a wall removal. The entry to the bath was replaced with a pocket door for space-savings.

The bathroom was the major focus of this suite’s remodel, where the shower area was reframed and enlarged to span the width of the room. This new larger showering area includes a pebble tile floor with a small threshold, a tall glass shower panel to shield water, a rainhead-style shower fixture, a handheld wand, and for stability an elegant grab bar.

With the space being used by two, the vanity size remained large enough for two vessel sinks and storage space was gained in the new recessed medicine cabinets to get some clutter off the counter.

The espresso-stained cabinetry installed floating above the floor allows for more foot room. For toiletry and linen storage, across from the vanity a set of full-height pantry cabinets were installed.

The tile in this space finishes off the details. The horizontal black glass tile backsplash plays off the dark vanity hues, while the tile in the shower has many textures and this creates a warm and modern look. The built-in niche along the far shower wall is not only a show-piece and unique design element, but it also creates a shelving area within the shower.

Our clients are thoroughly enjoying their updated master suite with walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Our carpenters are enjoying their strong glutes and toned thighs from their three months of climbing three flights of stairs to complete this work.

You can learn more about Irons Brothers Construction here.