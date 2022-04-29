Investigation into April 22 police shooting continues; officer identified as 27-year Edmonds PD veteran

The Edmonds police officer who shot a 42-year-old domestic violence suspect at a Highway 99 motel April 22 is a 27-year department veteran, and has been placed on administrative leave under standard department procedure. That’s according to a Friday update from the public information officer for the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART), which is continue to investigate the incident,

Police were called to America’s Best Value Inn — located in the 22100 block of Highway 99 — around noon April 22 to investigate a domestic violence incident and had probable cause to arrest the suspect, later identified as 42-year-old William H. Houseworth, II.

According to SMART Team spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe, during the incident, the suspect advanced at officers while armed with a knife. One officer deployed his taser, but the suspect continued to advance, and a second officer then filed multiple shots, O’Keeffe said. Officers immediately rendered aid to the suspect and medics on scene transported him to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

All weekly updates for this case are posted on the SMART Investigations webpage.

MART is a team of investigators, evidence technicians, records specialist, and public information officers from various Snohomish County law enforcement agencies and Washington State Patrol, who respond to, and investigate, police use of force incidents. There are civilian community members that also serve on the SMART team per the Law Enforcement Training and Community Safety Act (LETSCA). When the SMART investigation is complete, results will be forwarded to the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office for review.