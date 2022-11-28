Introducing our new advertiser, Cascadia Art Museum

Welcome to new advertiser Cascadia Art Museum, an educational nonprofit organization that celebrates the rich cultural history of Northwest art. The museum provides enriching experiences through original exhibitions, public programs, publications and educational outreach.
Three new exhibitions open Dec. 1, 2022:
- George Tsutakawa: Early Works on Paper
- Urban Scenes of Seattle – 1910 -1960
- Vintage Christmas Cards by Northwest Artists
Open Wednesday to Sunday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The museum is located at 190 Sunset Ave. S., Edmonds, WA 98020.
For more information about Cascadia Art Museum visit:
425-336-4809
