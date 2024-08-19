Introducing new advertising sponsor Lumin Laundry

Welcome to new advertising sponsor Lumin Laundry, featuring brand-new, state-of-the-art machines, breathtaking interiors and incredible service, offering self-serve and wash/dry/fold.

Visit Lumin in-store at or online to check them out. They are located at 20154 Ballinger Way N.E., in Shoreline.

Open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.