Interurban Trail to close for 10 months near Lynnwood Transit Center

Starting Monday, July 12, Sound Transit will close the Interurban Trail between 52nd Avenue West and 44th Avenue West near the Lynnwood Transit Center for 10 months, reopening May 1, 2022. A detour will be provided for trail users. During the closure, crews will continue building the Lynnwood City Center Station, the new parking garage and restore the Scriber Creek area.

The station at the Lynnwood Transit Center will serve one of the busiest transit centers in the region. A new garage will contain approximately 1,665 parking stalls in a five-story structure. Along with adjacent surface lots containing 226 stalls, the Lynnwood City Center Station will have nearly 1,900 parking stalls, approximately 500 more stalls than are on the current transit center site.

Construction of the parking garage at the Lynnwood Transit Center began last October. The parking garage is scheduled to open to the public in spring 2023, before light rail service to the Lynnwood City Center Station begins in 2024. This will allow contractors to complete site work around the station.

More information about the Interurban Trail closure is available online.