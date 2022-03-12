Interstate 5 northbound blocked at 220th St. SW following semitruck-vs.-car fatality crash

The Washington State Patrol reported Saturday morning that northbound Interstate 5 at 220th Street Southwest was fully blocked due to a fatality collision involving a semitruck and a car.
Traffic was being diverted to 220th Street Southwest while units worked the scene, the state patrol said via Twitter.
Just before the collision occurred, an unknown truck lost a mattress in the roadway, which was a major contributing factor in this incident, the state patrol said. The truck was reported to have pulled over to the right shoulder in the area of the incident around 6:35 a.m. Saturday morning.
Anyone with any information about this unknown truck, such as a general description of it and its occupants, is asked to contact the Washington State Patrol at 360-654-1204.
