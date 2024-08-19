Intersection of 216th St SW and 48th Ave W to close for construction Aug. 26-30

The intersection of 216th Street Southwest and 48th Avenue West will close for construction Aug. 26-30, the City of Mountlake Terrace said.

There will be no vehicle access during that time. This step will allow the contractor to get the most disruptive work done before school starts.

Alternate routes are advised for pedestrians, too.

Pedestrian access, which has been temporarily unavailable, is expected to be restored later this week, but construction will be active, the city said. Emergency vehicles can be accommodated.

The intersection project is expected to wrap up in September. However, the flashing beacon for pedestrian crossings may arrive later due to supply chain issues.

Funding for the project totals $1.2 million, drawn from a state Safe Routes to School Grant, federal pandemic recovery dollars and a low-interest loan from Snohomish County Public Works.

As an arterial, 48th Avenue West sees roughly 3,200 vehicles a day, according to city engineers. It’s about 1,300 vehicles for 216th Street Southwest.