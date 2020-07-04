Intersection improvements, flashing beacon coming to 48th Ave W and 216th St SW

The City of Mountlake Terrace is designing improvements to the intersection of 48th Avenue West and 216th Street Southwest with plans for construction in 2021, NextMLT reports. Included will be sidewalk bulb-outs and new ramps at all corners, as well as a flashing beacon (RRFB) for the pedestrian crossing of 48th on the north leg of the intersection.

The sidewalk bulb-outs have several benefits:

Higher visibility – Curb extensions help improve sight lines for drivers so that pedestrians waiting to cross the intersection are seen more easily. Standard intersections with no curb extensions place foot traffic further away from vehicular traffic, which in some cases can make it difficult for drivers to spot pedestrians.

Shorter crossing distance – Shorter crossing distances improve foot traffic safety and overall walkability. For slow or disabled pedestrians especially, a shorter crosswalk can help ensure a feeling of safety.

Reduced vehicle turn speeds – Curb extensions shorten the turning radius in intersections, which slows traffic speeds.

Reduced illegal parking – Curb extensions make illegal parking at bus stops and in crosswalks virtually impossible.

Allows vehicles on 216th to safely creep out further into the intersection, improving visibility between vehicles on 216th and 48th.

Narrows the roadway at the intersection, which has been proven to reduce vehicle speeds.

The project is primarily funded by a state Safe Routes to School grant.