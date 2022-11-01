International Days for Girls project focus of Lynnwood Rotary Club presentation Nov. 3

Carol Hendricks with Days for Girls Snoqualmie Chapter and Lynnwood Rotarian Janet Leister will be the guest speakers at the Thursday, Nov. 3 Rotary Club of Lynnwood luncheon meeting at the Lynnwood Convention Center. The presenters will speak about the Days for Girls Eswatini (Swaziland) Sewing and Resource Center, which was established in May 2017 to sew washable menstrual hygiene pads that are distributed free to the girls and women of Eswatini.

In 2018, the Rotary Club of Lynnwood learned during a club presentation about the need to help support the newly founded Days for Girls Eswatini (Swaziland) Enterprise. In November 2019, the Lynnwood Rotary received a $107,000 global grant from Rotary International, which was instrumental in helping Days for Girls Eswatini not only survive but thrive during the COVID pandemic.

Club members Debbie Bodal and Janet Leister went to Eswatini recently with the Days for Girls Snoqualmie Chapter to see the results of their grant and to plan for the future. Days for Girls International provides menstrual kits and health education to young girls around the world to allow them to stay in school. It also educates young boys about reproductive health.

The Nov. 3 meeting, from noon to 1:30 p.m., is open to the public. The luncheon cost is $20. RSVP to 206-406-1517.