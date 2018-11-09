International Baccalaureate program information night at EWHS Nov. 14

Edmonds-Woodway High is home to one of more than 60 International Baccalaureate programs in the Pacific Northwest, and the school is hosting an information night for current Edmonds School District 8th grade students and families at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14 in the EWHS Little Theatre.

International Baccalaureate (IB) aims to develop inquiring, knowledgeable and caring young people who help to create a better and more peaceful world through intercultural understanding and respect.

Students in 9th and 10th grades take a prescribed honors curriculum to prepare for success in IB courses, which are taken in 11th and 12th grades.

The IB application period for the 2019-2020 school year is open until Nov. 30. More information can be found on the IB Program website.